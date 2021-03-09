Two MPAs of Punjab contract Covid-19

Two lawmakers of Punjab Assembly, one each from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, quarantined themselves after testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday. According to details, PML-N MPA Samiullah Khan and PTI MPA Mian Shafi have contracted the coronavirus. Shafi has also been among the panel of chairmen in the present session of the house. He has quarantined himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. Samiullah Khan said that he underwent the Covid-19 test after having symptoms of the virus. Earlier, several legislators of the Punjab Assembly had contracted the novel coronavirus. Malik Nadeem Kamran, an MPA of PML-N had also quarantined in his home after testing positive for Covid-19. In January a PML-N member of Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, died of the novel coronavirus after her health worsened. In December last year, PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen had also lost her life while battling against the novel coronavirus, whereas, seven employees of the Punjab legislature had tested positive for the Covid-19 after a drive of coronavirus tests launched on the instructions of Speaker Pervez Elahi earlier in November 2020.













