Sam Asghari says he wants ‘to be a young dad’

Are babies in Britney Spears’ and boyfriend Sam Asghari’s future? The 27-year-old Iranian-born actor, model and personal trainer has been dating the 39-year-old pop star for more than four years. In an interview with Forbes, published on Saturday, March 6, Sam spoke about his hopes for his career and personal life.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well,” Sam told Forbes. “I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

Britney, who shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has not commented on Sam’s remarks.

Sam, who stars on the BET+ series Family Business, and Britney met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. He told Forbes, “My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.’ I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there.”

Sam has supported Britney throughout her difficult times, including during her stay at a mental health treatment centre in 2019 following her cancelation of a Las Vegas concert residency. He has also been there for the pop star amid her lengthy legal battle to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role of co-conservator.

Britney’s dad has controlled her business and personal affairs under a conservatorship issued by a court in 2008, soon after the “Toxic” singer was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. Her turmoil and court case are detailed in the recently released controversial Hulu and FX documentary Framing Britney Spears, which also highlights the growing #FreeBritney movement.

After the film was released, the legal case drew renewed interest and controversy and Sam broke his silence about Britney’s turmoil. He told People in a statement, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

At the same time, Sam also commented publicly about Britney’s father for the first time.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote on Instagram. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Jamie, 68, did not respond to Sam’s comments. Britney’s conservatorship was extended to September 2021 last December, during which her father spoke to CNN about the singer and their legal case.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he said. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.”

He continued, “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”