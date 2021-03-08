Meesha wants to appear in court via video link from Canada

A session court Saturday was requested to record the cross examination of Meesha Shafi and her husband, Mahmood Rahman, through a video link, pleading that the couple couldn’t come to Pakistan from Canada due to the spread of COVID-19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha was hearing the Rs100million defamation suit filed by singer-actor Ali Zafar against Meesha for making allegations of sexual harassment.

The court had summoned actress Iffat Omar and make-up artist Leena Ghani besides Meesha Shafi, her husband Mehmood, mother Saba Hameed and manger Farhan for their cross examination on the last date of hearing.

However, only Saba Hameed and Iffat Omar appeared in the court for their cross examination on Saturday.

Advocate Saqib Jillani, the counsel of Meesha Shafi, requested to record the cross examination of Meesha Shafi and her husband Mahmood Rahman through a video link.

Ali Zafar’s counsel Advocate Umar Gill opposed the request of cross-examination via video link from Canada and argued that if Meesha Shafi could come to Pakistan for her music performance/recordings during the peak days of COVID-19, why not for the court proceedings. He pleaded that there is no restriction on travelling from Canada to Pakistan.

The court would decide on the matter after recording the statements of other witnesses in the case and has summoned Meesha’s manager on the next hearing.

Earlier, during her cross examination, actress Iffat Omar accepted that she would like her daughter to be just like Meesha Shafi and Saba Hameed was her friend and mentor like many other mentors.

She said that “whoever alleges something has to prove the same.”

She accepted she did not confront Ali Zafar and his family before tweeting against Ali Zafar.

The court adjourned proceedings till March 10, 2021.