Nicolas Cage marries Riko Shibata in his fifth wedding ceremony

Nicolas Cage is officially a married man… yet again. E! News confirms the ‘National Treasure’ star wed Riko Shibata in Las Vegas on Feburary 16. He tells us, “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

Nicolas, 56, and Riko, 26, tied the knot in Sin City’s Wynn hotel on a date chosen to honour his late father’s birthday. While the groom wore a Tom Ford tux, his bride wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono.

A rep for the actor shares with E! News, “They exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in.”

This marks the star’s fifth marriage, taking place close to two years after he annulled his four-day marriage to Erika Koike in March 2019.

He and Lisa Marie Presley were infamously married for just over 100 days in 2002, and in 2001 his six-year marriage to Patricia Arquette came to an end

Prior to his split from Erika, Nicolas and Alice Kim were married for 10 years, but separated in 2016. They share 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola together. E! News is told both Alice and Kal were present for Nicolas’ nuptials.

So what’s there to know about Nicolas and Riko’s love story? Well, let’s just say distance made their hearts grow fonder.

Back in August, Nicolas announced he got engaged to Riko, but said the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from proposing in person.

As he described on Marc Coppola’s radio show, “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months. We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you,’ and we got engaged on FaceTime.”

The actor said he popped the question with a black diamond ring and mailed it to Japan.

“Her favourite colour is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond,” he explained, noting, “I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx.”

At the time, Nicolas was hopeful they’d exchange vows in a “really beautiful Shinto wedding” in Japan, but plans obviously changed for the newly minted husband and wife.

As the old adage goes, when you know, you know!