Highest number of patients killed by COVID-19 are diabetics: Study

A research has revealed that the highest number of patients killed by the coronavirus is those who were diabetics.

In a study, French researchers asserted that diabetes is one of the fastest-growing diseases in the world and surprisingly, 25 percent of people with type 2 diabetes are often unaware of it.

Researchers say that one out of every five coronavirus patients with diabetes has died, according to a foreign news agency. The research also stated that coronavirus patients with diabetes have a higher risk of death.

As per the research, the coronavirus damages the immune system, and even in type 1 diabetes. The immune system kills the cells in the pancreas that make insulin, and because insulin is not made, the sugar stays in the body instead of being digested, the research added.

It is important for diabetic patients affected by COVID-19 to eat a healthy balanced diet to maintain stable blood glucose levels and enhance their immune functions. The immune response has often been demonstrated to be attenuated by insufficient nutrition in many model systems as well as in human studies.