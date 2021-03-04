PM Imran Khan to take vote of confidence on Saturday

Following the results of senate elections, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan decided to take vote of confidence from the National Assembly. The premier will likely seek the vote on Saturday in the National Assembly.

“The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while addressing a press conference along with federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others.

The special session of National Assembly is expected to be held at 4 PM on Saturday.

The much-awaited Senate elections ended with PTI emerging as the top victor with 18 seats in the Upper House, followed by PPP with eight.

However, in a big upset for the PTI, opposition’s joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani won the hotly contested general seat from Islamabad, beating ruling party’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Gilani secured 169 votes, while Shaikh bagged 164 votes.