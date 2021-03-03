Man builds replica of Taj Mahal as tribute for his wife

A man, Abdul Rasool Pali from Umerkot Sindh, has made a replica of the historic Taj Mahal in memory of his 49year-old wife.

Pali shared that he got married at a very young age. His wife Maryam was 40 years old at the time while he was 18. Despite the age difference, their ‘arranged marriage’ turned into ‘love’ within a few days and the couple loved travelling together. In Hyderabad, he used to visit Rani Bagh and Jamshoro.

After 40 years of marriage, his wife died of a heat stroke in 2015. The death of his beloved Maryam made Abdul Rasool more adamant to build the monument despite the opposition of the locals calling it a waste. The landlord-cum-lawyer in Umerkot made an exact model of the monument 800km away.

It took him six months and Rs 1.3 million to tribute the love of his life. Pali said that he is already famous in the village of Dhibo for building the village cemetery. He is now making waves internationally with his recreation.