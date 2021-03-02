Yumna disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama

‘Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin’ actor Yumna Zaidi said she does not understand why PEMRA issued a notice against her drama’s content.

“The points raised by the makers in this drama are very important,” Yumna said in an interview with BBC Urdu last week. “I was very disappointed.”

PEMRA issued a notice to the makers of Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin on Tuesday, which said that the content shown in the drama is “inappropriate”. They were given five days to review the content and modify it in line with the authority’s code of conduct.

“If we don’t talk about what’s happening at government schools, on our streets and in villages, we’ll only hear news about something [unfortunate] happening to a child,” Yumna said.

PEMRA said that the second, third, and fourth episodes of Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin contain objectionable scenes, abusive language, and indecent gestures. It added that it has received multiple complaints.

Actor Omair Rana also raised concerns over PEMRA’s notice, saying that Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin is an effort to educate people about human trafficking.

The drama stars Wahaj Ali, Yasra Rizvi, Nadia Afgan and Samiya Mumtaz in lead roles. It talks about social issues such as human trafficking and child abuse. It has been written by Amna Mufti.