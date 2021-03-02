Tiger Shroff turns 31

Bollywood’s blue-eyed boy Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday. The handsome hunk kickstarted his birthday celebrations with his family members, including his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani as they stepped out for a dinner outing on Monday night in Mumbai.

Tiger, who made his debut with Sabbir Khan’s ‘Heropanti’ alongside Kriti Sanon in 2014, has established himself as one of the most successful actors in the industry. In his career spanning six years, the actor delivered several hits and has carved a niche for himself in the industry. In fact, he is the youngest ever star from the Hindi film industry to have three franchises to his name – ‘Baaghi’, ‘Herpanti’ and ‘Ganapath’.

Tiger Shroff has been receiving heartfelt messages from his loved ones. His ‘Student Of The Year 2’ co-star Ananya Panday took to social media to greet the star on his birthday. The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress shared a picture with Tiger wherein both the actors can be seen sharing a light moment on a stage. “Happy bday!! I’ll try not to scare you with my hectic dance moves this year,” she wrote in the caption.

Tiger, who made his debut with Sabbir Khan’s ‘Heropanti’ alongside Kriti Sanon in 2014, has established himself as one of the most successful actors in the industry

Tiger’s mother Ayesha shared a heartwarming message for her son besides sharing few glimpses from his childhood. His sister Krishna Shroff too shared two pictures from their childhood to wish the ‘War’ star.

Meanwhile, Tiger took to his social media to inform his fans that he will have a live session in the afternoon as he won’t able to meet everyone following the COVID pandemic. He wrote in his Instagram story, “Hello my lovelies, i know I was to meet a lot of you tomo but because of the safety protocols we must all abide by and follow we can’t make that happen.Butt how about we catch up on a live tomo afternoon see u guys there love u.”