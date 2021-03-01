Malala Yousafzai ridiculed for calling Mia Khalifa her ‘bestie’

Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was mocked for calling a Lebanese-American media personality, Mia Khalifa her ‘bestie’.

As per details, Malala Yousafzai had shared a video on Mothers Language Day on the official TikTok account of Malala Fund last week.

The young activist debuted on the video-sharing app TikTok. last year in December to encourage people to donate to her cause and support her fundraising campaign.

The 23-year-old Oxford graduate in her debut video said,” Some of you might already know me, you might have heard my UN speech or might have read my book I am Malala, while some of you might not know me, so I’ll briefly introduce myself.”

“I have also done campaigning and advocacy for 12 years for education and safe quality of education for all girls around the world,” she added.

“On Giving Tuesday when you might be deciding to support different causes, I ask you to support Malala Fund and help us ensure that all girls can go to school,” she appealed.

Some Pakistani Twitter users started mocking Malala Yousafzai for calling Mia Khalifa her “bestie” the moment screenshots of the interaction between the UK-based Pakistani Nobel laureate emerged online.

I never thought I’d see the day when malala said *hey bestie* to mia khalifa yet here we are pic.twitter.com/komaoy3ZFl — youssef antonius (@youssefantoniu3) February 22, 2021