What will the US economic recovery look like?

The US economy is rebounding faster than expected from the Covid-19 recession, outperforming the most pessimistic estimates. But some areas remain largely shut down. So what will recovery look like?

How fast will the economy grow?

The International Monetary Fund estimates the GDP of the United States will expand by 5.1 percent this year, after contracting by 3.5 percent in 2020 as the pandemic forced lockdowns that shuttered businesses nationwide. But economists think the growth rate could accelerate further. The nearly $3 trillion in government stimulus programs last year, including a $900 billion measure approved in late December, were key to helping the US economy bounce back. And Congress is moving toward approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue package, which will provide more support for businesses, families and state and local jobs.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged growth could hit 6.0 percent, while private forecasters like Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said it could break 7.0 percent. The quick recovery has raised concerns that price increases could spiral higher, but Powell tamped down those fears, saying inflationary spikes in coming months are unlikely to last. And the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until employment recovers and inflation stays above 2.0 percent for some time.