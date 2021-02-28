PM rejects proposed hike by OGRA in petrol price; No change for next fortnight

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Sunday rejected a summary moved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase the petroleum prices for the next fortnight by approximately over 6 Rupees in per liter price and said the people must be given a relief.

According to the information available from the PM House the OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 6.22 in the price of MS Petrol, Rs 6.82 in price of High Speed Diesel, Rs 6.37 raise in the price of Kerosene Oil and Rs 5.78 hike in Light Diesel Oil.

The Prime Minister said he was fully cognizant of the burden on the common man and has already geared up the government machinery to ensure the availability of everyday prices at low prices.

Imran Khan said the welfare of the masses was his prime responsibility. He said despite the fact that the prices of petroleum prices in the international markets were going up, he has decided not to accept the proposed raise of OGRA and said the people would be able to get the petroleum products at the same price.

Proposed price hike in petroleum products by OGRA, but rejected by the Prime Minister.