PSX sheds 100 points to close at 45,865

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday and the KSE-100 index shed 100.61 points (-0.22 percent) to close at 45,865.02 points.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 486.8 points, showing an intraday high of 46,239.8 and a low of 45,753. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 211.72 points (-0.67 percent) to close at 31,436.15 points. Likewise, the All Share Islamic Index shed 167.34 points (-0.73 percent) to close at 22,806.72 points.

A total of 417 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 144 closed up, shares of 257 closed down while shares of 16 companies remained unchanged. All share volume increased by 11.01 million to 479.98 million shares, while market capitalisation decreased by Rs55.31 billion. Total trades increased by 23,228 to 170,864, and value traded increased by Rs2.49 billion to Rs25.75 billion.

Among scrips, UNITY led the trading volume chart with 45.36 million shares, followed by TELE (36.67 million) and TRG (33.15 million).

Sector wise, the index was let down by oil & gas exploration companies with 56 points, technology & communication with 33 points, chemical with 31 points, automobile assembler with 24 points and oil & gas marketing companies with 20 points. The most points taken off the index was by OGDC which stripped the index of 54 points followed by TRG with 45 points, COLG with 30 points, NML with 16 points and NBP with 13 points.

The sectors propping up the index were cement with 48 points, pharmaceuticals with 27 points, power generation & distribution with 16 points, fertilizer with 13 points and investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies with 9 points. The most points added to the index was by LUCK which contributed 57 points followed by HBL with 34 points, SEARL with 21 points, FFC with 18 points and ANL with 16 points.

According to the analysts, the stock market once again followed the footsteps of international oil prices, which fell on Friday as a collapse in bond prices led to gains in the US dollar and expectations grew that with oil prices back above pre-pandemic levels, more supply is likely to come back to the market.

On the local front, Pakistan and Qatar signed an LNG supply agreement, as per which, the latter would provide Pakistan with three million tons of liquefied natural gas for 10 years. Pursuant to this, Pakistan State Oil Company signed a long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Qatar Petroleum.

Several companies announced their financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including HUBCO, SCBPL, LOTCHEM, PPL, and INDU. Out of these, only HUBC managed to make a place for itself in the top performing stocks for the day.