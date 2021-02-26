NUML, MOFA ink MoU to cooperate in languages and translations

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in languages and translations.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar attended the MoU signing ceremony held at NUML on Friday.

While exchanging views with Rector NUML, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that NUML is playing a vital role in promoting bilateral relations with other countries by way of teaching their languages and hosting international students. He added that this MoU is an acknowledgement of languages and translation expertise of NUML.

The minister opined that the power of language is sharpen than the sword, therefore, NUML in that context is doing a commendable job in enabling government officials and people from across Pakistan and foreign countries in developing language proficiency. He thanked Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) for his warm welcome and hospitality.

Earlier, Rector NUML in his welcome remarks thanked the honourable guest for his time and briefed him about various curricular, co and extra- curricular activities in the university, which were highly appreciated by the foreign minister.