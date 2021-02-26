ISPR: Security forces kill terrorist commander in South Waziristan

The military’s media wing stated that the security forces have killed terrorist commander Nooristan alias Hasan Baba during an intelligence based operation in Tiarza area of South Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist commander was IED expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than fifty security forces personnel since 2007.

In an earlier encounter security forces took down 2 terrorists in North Waziristan. The military’s media wing in a statement said the security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid, were killed. The martyred soldier was Havaldar Shehzad Raza who embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire while fighting the terrorists.