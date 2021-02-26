“Will leave no stone unturned to recover my father” says Sajid Sadpara

Sajid Ali Sadpara said in a series of tweets that he will be leading a Search & Recovery operation for his father Ali Sadpara his partners. Sajid stated that he has decided to lead the operation to give his father, John Snorri and JP Mohr proper rituals according to everyone’s faith.

“I have been through one of the most challenging and traumatic experiences of life for past few weeks and don’t want to recall the time of despair and fear. I am healing myself and trying to heal the whole family as well. Mountains are painful, so is every beautiful thing”, Sajid said in his tweets.

Will wait for the most suitable time, said Sajid Sadpara

The son of Pakistan’s pride Ali Sadpara continued in his tweets that he will wait for a suitable time to move forward with the operation. He further assured that he, along with his family, will leave no stone unturned in the search of Ali Sadpara and the other two climbers.

regaining my strength and rationality with passage of time. And I have decided to lead Search & Recovery of my father Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and JP Mohr. I will wait for most suitable time to start the SAR operation with all possible means. My family and I will leave no stone — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) February 26, 2021

He also stated that he is going to start a clean K2 project as well.

unturned to recover them and give the proper rituals as per everyone’s faith.

Since, majority of the causalities on K-2 is because of ropes. I have also decided to start a Clean K-2 Project from C-4 till ABC cleaning all old ropes and garbage at higher care. I think we can — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) February 26, 2021

help mother nature and future climbers in this way. May Allah be with us

On Friday 5 February, Ali Sadpara went missing along with two others – Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr – while trying to climb K2, the world’s second highest peak at 8,611m (28,251 ft) and also reputedly the deadliest.

Sajid was also a member of the team and the idea was for the father-and-son duo to summit K2 without oxygen, a feat never done before in winter. But Sajid had to turn back from a spot called the Bottleneck – also known as the “death zone”, some 300 metres from the top – after he felt sick.

Ali Sadpara was declared dead by the family.

Gilgit Baltistan honored Ali Sadpara by establishing a mountaineering school in his name.