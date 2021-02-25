Educational institutes to resume 5 day regular classes, Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for education, Shafqat Mahmood made the important announcement regarding regular classes in schools. The minister took it to twitter to announce that all the schools will resume regular classes from March 1.

“All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1. Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28”, Shafqat Mahmood said in his tweet.

He stated that the restrictions imposed in some schools was only till February 28th. The minister further stated that the announcement applies to all educational institutes across Pakistan where restrictions were imposed.

The minister further emphasized that all SOPs such as physical distancing, mask wearing and ensuring hand washing facilities will be observed.

NCOC had already announced lifting of restrictions placed for commercial activities. According to the centre, indoor weddings will be allowed from March 21.

Seeing the decline in COVID cases, NCOC has also allowed PSL crowd capacity to be increased to 50%.