NCOC eases restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

ISLAMABAD: Considering the decrease in coronavirus cases the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced to lift some Covid-19 restrictions that put in place owing to the second coronavirus wave, local media reported.

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced to lift restrictions put in place to control the spread of coronavirus. In a statement issued by the NCOC the decision was taken after reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).

As per the centre, indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 21, with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS). NCOC has allowed the 50% crowd capacity for Pakistan Super League matches held in Karachi and Lahore. The previously allowed capacity of crowd was 25%.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also been allowed by the NCOC to hold local bodies and cantonment board elections by the end of May or early June.

Following are some of the decisions taken by the NCOC:

Condition of 50% work from home removed for office employees

Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 15, 2021, with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Indoor dining allowed from March 15

Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed from March 15

Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks

Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue

Local bodies and cantonment board elections can be conducted by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the end of May or early June 2021.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,964 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,632 patients are still in critical condition.