It’s a Big Deal: Carrefour kicks off five-month promotion on fresh foods

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has launched an extraordinary five-month promotional campaign bringing weekly saving deals on a vast range of fruits and vegetables. The offers will be valid from February 25 to July 25, 2021 at all Carrefour’s physical and digital stores across the country.

Fittingly called “It’s a Big Deal”, the promotional campaign supports customers at a time when many are looking to trim their household outgoings and grocery spend in the wake of the pandemic. Always focused on delivering exceptional value for customers through every experience, It’s a Big Deal will see customers benefit from weekly deals and savings across several fresh food items, including quality fruits and vegetables throughout the campaign’s five-month duration.

Jean Marc Dumont, Carrefour Pakistan Country Manager at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented, “As a proud part of the communities we serve, we know the pandemic has brought uncertainty into our everyday lives. But with the launch of It’s a Big Deal -we are ensuring one thing: every time you visit Carrefour, you’re guaranteed exceptional choice and value. The campaign is yet another way we guarantee more for you – our loyal customers.”

Alongside providing months of savings, the extended promotion period aims to prevent too many customers rushing in to avail short-term deals, which can challenge Carrefour’s social distancing requirement. Customers can make a welcome saving on fruits and vegetables by shopping in-store or online at www.carrefour.pk. Customers can also shop via the Carrefour app, available for download at Google Play store and Apple’s App Store.