Chris Gayle says he is glad to be playing cricket in pandemic

The West Indian star Chris Gayle says that he is glad to be playing during the pandemic. The Universe Boss arrived in Pakistan after 15 years for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League.

“I am glad to be playing cricket at this particular time,” Gayle, who is the only player to smash more than a thousand sixes in T20 cricket, said on Tuesday . “Playing during this particular time is a blessing. Hopefully, things can get better in the future.

“When you look at what’s happening in the world there are no fans in the stadiums and people have to watch [cricket] on television. It is something people and players look back and say we have to appreciate times when we actually had good things and not take them for granted.

“Must not take things for granted”, Gayle

“Things are tough with the world in pause. We must not take life for granted when things can open. We’re going to try to live the best life and live it to the fullest, spend more time with family and friends and reach out to the people a lot more.”

“People were actually at a distance from their families and friends and when all this happened around the world, it brought them closer.”

Gayle hoped cricket will start again at its fullest.

“I am sure players are still hungry for it. “It is our livelihood, it is our job, our earning and that is what we know.”

The 41-year-old Jamaican smashed a 24-ball 39 in the first match and followed it up with a fiery 40-ball 68 for Quetta Gladiators against Lahore Qalandars on Monday.

Gayle striking big was no surprise for the fans and followers of the game alike as he boasts a staggering record in T20 cricket.

“It’s good to be in Pakistan after 15 years,” said Chris Gayle.