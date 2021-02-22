Check out PSL’s groove!

Six teams sparkling with an impressive live-up for cricket fans to feast on. Star-studded opening ceremony. Excitement touching skies in the commentary box. And a month-long buzzing affair of high-quality action and our cricketainment. Here we go down the Pakistan Super League ride!

This year, Karachi Kings would be defending their title in the sixth episode of the annual cricket carnival. Fans are eagerly anticipating what will unfold in the next 34 matches for their favourite player. Stakes are already high as all teams are more prepared than ever to clinch the championship with big names in their squad and enthusiasm that refuses to die down.

Those with a love for the game have counted days to action, especially amid the ongoing season of disappointment and depression (thanks to COVID). The PCB management has, therefore, done a great job by resiliently putting on a show with the same zeal. Strict safety protocols would even allow fans–though, in a much smaller number–to enjoy the league action live from the stadiums. A great win for the cricket, indeed!

In refreshing contrast to the previous seasons, the cricket championship is set to begin without any bureaucratic chaos or major scandals. As opposed to the constant beleaguering within the cricket board ahead of its flagship event, television screens were enthusing hope of a smooth ride. This points to the efficient handling of all administrative affairs by the PCB. Taking the cake are the fool-proof security arrangements that have allowed the PSL to be entirely relocated to stadiums in Pakistan after the first four seasons took place mostly in the UAE. A great indicator of international players’ confidence in the safety situation at home. Leading stars from top-notch teams worldwide, better sponsors and a bigger number of fans (last year’s viewership touched 120 million): horns of another resounding success can be heard blaring already–that too, with groove!

To have an even better episode this year, the PCB needs to maintain its nimble grip on all parts of the game. May it be virus-related precautions, handling of team schedules and venue arrangements, security protocols of players, no dismal incident–big or small– should be allowed to taint the season. Despite their enthusiasm, Pakistanis are not quite happy with the traffic situation. Road blockades to ensure the safety arrangements have not been planned with efficient diversions. Main highways in the vicinity of arenas are sealed off for hours without any regard for public inconvenience. Maintaining safety checks is something the PCB should accomplish while keeping an eye on public comfort. No matter how accommodating Lahoris and Karachiites may be, their patience should not be tested beyond limits.

The multidimensional success of PSL (especially when talking about viewership) stands starkly to the wavering public interest in other cricket leagues. While everything looks set on paper, only the matches would reveal what remarkable performances are in stock this year. At the end of the day, nothing can sell the series as much as the quality of games. Let’s just hope that the exciting pitches this season bring in more laurels; more ratings; more viewers! *