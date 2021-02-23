COAS, Qatari envoy discuss Afghan peace process

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to discuss the Afghan peace process.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The COAS reiterated that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.

The development comes three days after Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on General Qamar to discuss the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, particularly developments in the Afghan reconciliation.

The army chief told the envoy that peace in both the countries was in the greater interest of the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process and expressed that, “Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.”

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhance the bilateral relationship.

Pakistan has a key role in brokering and facilitating the peace process, and has been emphasising that there is no military solution to the lingering war in Afghanistan.