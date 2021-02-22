Safari train between Golra and Attock launched for tourists

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurated a tourist safari train which is aimed at promoting the culture and the natural beauty of Potohar Region.

The safari train will operate for three days in a week, namely Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The routes involve the picturesque landscapes of Potohar, consisting of Margallah Hills, Sangjani tunnel and bridges like Chablal Bridge, Haro Bridge, Ghazi Borotha and Attock Khurd bridges. This train will pass through the old iron girder bridge on the Indus between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

The train, in its first phase, would travel from Rawalpindi to Golra Sharif, Taxila, Attock city to Attock Khurd Station. In the second phase, it would return to Attock City from Attock Khurd Station and would go to Kanjur and Jhalar stations.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said, “It would be a source of recreational activities and promotion of tourism. Such trains should be started in other areas of the country and Pakistan Railways could play a leading role in promoting the scenic beauty and culture of the country.”

“Promotion of tourism was the responsibility of every individual, adding development of any country was linked with tourism” he added. Moreover, he said that The Pakistan Railways can play key role to promote tourism.

The Minister for Railways Azam Swati said, “the objective of the train was to promote the culture, civilization and heritage of the country.”

“It is my priority to end corruption in Pakistan Railways. I will eliminate all black sheep from the organization and make it profitable,” he added.

Further, he said, freight trains would also be started soon. Keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Railways would work to promote tourism in the country.”

Arrangements have been made for the train stoppage at various places so that foreign photographers could capture the country’s natural beauty in their cameras and highlight it across the world. The Safari train consists of one diesel engine, one economy class coach, two steam engines, five bogies of freight and two break vans.