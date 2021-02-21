NAB launches probe into Sindh education dept appointments

Following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into illegal appointments in the Sindh education department.

The NAB has sought a record of appointments in the education department since 1989. Credentials of the teachers and technicians along with the National Computerized Identity Numbers (CNICs), home addresses have been sought by the NAB.

The NAB has asked for the record of the officials responsible for the illegal appointments in the department and also directed to inform watch action was taken by the concerned authorities.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had given a deadline to the concerned authorities for completing an investigation into illegal appointments on the quota of special persons in the provincial education department.

Justice Shaikh had expressed severe outrage over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials over failure to complete a probe into the case.

It may be noted that the anti-graft watchdog had opened an investigation into illegal appointments on the special persons’ quota in the Sindh education department in 2017.