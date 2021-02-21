Construction of Baba Guru Nanak University to complete soon: Ijaz

Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said that establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib will bring an educational revolution in the region.

Addressing the central ceremony of 100-year celebrations of Sikh Religious festival Saka at Nankana Sahib, he said the construction work of the university will soon be completed.

The minister said that separate departments for Punjabi and Khalisapan will be made in the university and all funds would be spent by the Pakistan government for the university. He said that all minorities in India are facing atrocities by the Indian rulers and the majority, whereas all minorities in Pakistan have been given due respect by the society.

“Guru Nanak taught the lesson of peace and love to the people,” he said. “Sikhs had sacrificed their lives to take back control of gurdwaras and confronted the oppression valiantly on Feb 21, 1921,” Ijaz Shah said. “It is my honour to serve the people of Nankana Sahib,” the minister further said.

“The government of Pakistan is providing all funds for Baba Guru Nanak University,” he said, adding that the vice chancellor of the university has also been appointed.”

Centenary celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan also being attended by Chairman Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Satwant Singh, its secretary and provincial parliamentary secretary for religious affairs Sardar Mohinder Pal Singh.