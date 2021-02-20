CAA decides to review national aviation policy

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to amend the National Aviation Policy 2019 on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the National Aviation Policy 2019 is being reviewed by the higher authorities, and CAA’s director of air transport has been given the responsibility to review it.

Sources said that the amendments to the policy will bring more facilities to the airlines, besides further promoting the aviation industry. After the necessary modification in the policy, the tourism sector will be benefited through addition of more airlines in the country.

The CAA director-general will send a complete report to the aviation secretary after completing the review process. Later, the draft legislation of the National Aviation Policy 2021 will be presented before PM Imran Khan for its final approval.

It emerged that more facilities and perks will be given to enhance airlines’ businesses under the new aviation policy, whereas, the federal government is also mulling over to increase the validation period of regular public transport licences.

It will also contain guidelines for the private airlines, regulations for tourism promotion, regional integration licence, airports and air navigation infrastructure, economic development and chapters of the regulatory environment.

Earlier on Thursday last, it emerged that the aviation authorities have decided to present a summary before the federal cabinet for getting approval of a new licensing system for pilots in order to end irregularities in the issuance of aviate licences.

According to informed sources, important progress was made in replacing the licensing system with the United Kingdom-like system for the examination and issuance of licences to pilots.

It has been decided to present a summary before the federal cabinet members to approve the new licensing system, sources said. The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around the world.

Besides maintaining transparency, the new system will also assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO alongside raising the standards of pilots’ licences issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to CAA, the pilots’ examination and the licensing system will be linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) biometric system.

Pakistan is in talks with the British Civil Aviation Authority to adopt a system to ensure transparency in licensing and examinations of pilots. Deputy Director General (DG) Regulatory Shafi Dar had held sessions via video link with the British Civil Aviation Authority where the country was assured to be provided full assistance regarding the licensing system.