Foreign elements active to spoil Afghan peace process: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that there is a need to keep an eye on the foreign elements which are active to spoil the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister said this while talking to Head of Massoud Foundation of Afghanistan, Ahmad Wali Massoud, who called on him on Friday.

The foreign minister emphasised the need for reduction of violence in Afghanistan. Qureshi said all the stakeholders need to take joint efforts for a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and has been playing the role of facilitator in the Afghan peace process. He said peace in the neighbouring country is important for peace in the whole region.

Qureshi said intra Afghan dialogue is an important opportunity for a durable political solution of Afghan issue. The foreign minister said that Pakistan desires dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. He said Pakistan allocated about one billion dollars for various development projects in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the return of peace to Afghanistan will have lasting benefits for the region and beyond, through economic development, regional trade and improved connectivity. Talking to Ahmad Wali Massoud, the Prime Minister reiterated his conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

He said after Afghanistan, Pakistan is the most desirous to see the return of peace in Afghanistan as it is deeply affected by the conflict. In the context of Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has extended full support to facilitate the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the initiation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations. He stressed that the intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.