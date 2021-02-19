Sindh to receive 2 million doses of Covid-19 in March

Sindh government will receive 2 million doses of AstraZeneca in the first week of March through Covax, Daily times learnt.

According to health department Sindh’s data, 37193 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. “In the preliminary stage, the health authorities have planned to vaccinate only the frontline healthcare and other workers, including those serving at the Covid-19 treatment facilities”, spokesperson told

“China government donated 500,000 Covid-19 doses out of which Sindh has received 83,000 doses of Sinopharm and we are about to receive the second Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine consignment of 83,000 which will be only for health care worker”, spokesperson of Health Minister told. Sindh health department has 320,000 healthcare workers in Sindh. Of them, 180,000 constituted the front-line staff.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the province plans to purchase 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine directly from China for its adult population adding that the government is already in touch with the Centre for approvals. To know the status of purchasing 20 million doses from China Daily Times contacted to Sindh Health Minister’s spokesperson, she said that order hasn’t been placed yet.

As per health department Sindh’s data authorities have set up 15 vaccination centers in the province, including ten in Karachi, two each have been set up in the South and East districts, three in Central and one each in the Korangi, Malir and West districts while in the other districts of Sindh where the vaccination centers have been established are Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and another center is going to be functional in this week Sukkur.