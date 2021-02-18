Manchester City to help female footballers in UAE

DUBAI: Following the success of #SameGoals since its inception in 2018 – with over 4,000 girls around the world having taken part so far – Manchester City announced the return of the initiative for its fourth consecutive year. Aiming to inspire the next generation of female footballers, #SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited-edition football provided by Puma to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring – or saving – a goal to grow her passion and help her focus on achieving her dreams, a press release said. To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram orTikTokthat shows them scoring – or saving – a goal using #SameGoals. Alternatively, participants can upload their video at www.mancity.com/samegoals. In addition to the social media movement at the event’s core, previous years have seen City Football Schools host special coaching clinics for young girls across the UAE as part of the campaign. As part of the 2021 campaign, Manchester City will be hosting a series of free online workshops focused on women’s football. With limited capacity, the workshops are aimed at anyone interested in the football industry or grassroots game on a first-come, first-served basis as City continue their pledge and commitment to keep growing the game.













