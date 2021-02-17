A current look at hospitality education in Pakistan

Getting a qualification in hospitality management can take you in many different directions. This is because career options in hospitality cover a range of different sectors and develop a broad range of skills.

I always had a passion to join Armed forces, but destiny had some other plans for me. I read about Hotel Management and was sure that this is the field I would want to explore and make my career in. Also since I loved interacting with new people, what better place than a Hotel would provide me that opportunity.

I had been looking for a right institution that is right and reliable enough to show their proposal to convince me that they can make it happen. However I keep trying to find that out, until finally I heard about a college from one of my friend. Soon enough after I just contacted them through email with my educational documents and personal details their team just begin their work.

Studying at COTHM will open the door to a global career. You can choose from both higher education degrees, associate degrees and diplomas, with courses in hospitality, tourism and culinary management. COTHM offers a highly practical and innovative hospitality management education, with all associate degree and bachelor courses including industry placement.

In the last couple of years, hospitality industry has become an important sector that has had a great impact on the development of country economies.

Besides being a huge job creator, this sector provides a rewarding career track for professionals. It offers a huge range of job opportunities, from event planner to hotel general manager to facilities asset manager and beyond. Entrepreneurs start their own restaurants and boutique hotels. Professionals have the chance to work in glamorous settings around the world.

Nevertheless, it’s important that the hotel school program you choose includes plenty of practical training and internships which allow you to put into practice what you’ve learned in the classroom.

At COTHM, you work in the industry at the same time as you’re studying, so you’ll gain experience in hospitality roles such as these before you’ve even graduated. By the time you do graduate, you’ve gained valuable industry experience and already moved along your career path, which will make you attractive to Pakistani and international hospitality employers.

Another good reason for attending a reputable hotel school is to become part of the alumni network. This is clearly one of the most valuable aspects of attending hotel school. Hospitality is a worldwide industry, so if you have attended a well-known institution, you will have a ready-made set of contacts in key locations around the world – wherever the hotel industry is active.

Did I already mention transferable skills which you can gain by studying hotel management? Well, here I am emphasizing them again. The hospitality industry is filled with dynamics of the sort that prepare you for many challenges, environments, and different settings. That is why a career in hospitality can literally open up the world for you, especially if you choose a reputed hotel management institution.