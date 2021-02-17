Govt won’t allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz hinted at going abroad.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he asked why do they suffer from diseases which are not treated in Pakistan.

“We cannot help a fugitive by renewing his passport,” he said and added it is not possible for us to become facilitators and for Nawaz Sharif to go elsewhere.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that she would not request the government to strike her name off the Exit Control List (ECL). Speaking to the media, she had said that she filed a petition in the Lahore High Court(LHC) last year to have her name removed from the no-fly list but the plea got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryam had said she needed to undergo a surgery that can’t be performed in Pakistan. “I have decided that I won’t request this government anymore to remove my name from the ECL.” she had maintained.