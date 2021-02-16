Lahore: Body of a 23 year old LUMS student found in hostel

Web

LAHORE: The body of a 23-year-old student was found in a hostel in Lahore’s Township neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, according to the police.

The deceased student’s roommate found his body on the washroom floor and called the police, but unfortunately upon checking his pulse it was found that the student had already passed away. The student, hailed from Bahawalnagar, was a student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences pursuing his degree in Computer Science.

On getting information, the police reached the hostel and shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. “The reason for death is unclear as there are no torture marks or injuries on his body,” the investigation officer said, adding that something substantial can only be said once the reports come out.

The police said it is unclear how the young man died. They ruled out suicide or overdose of drugs as reason for the death. The family of the student reached the city and has refused any further investigation or post mortem.

Separately, another dead body was found hanging from an electric pole in the provincial capital’s Badami Bagh locality. The police said the death appeared to have caused by electrocution.

This is not the first incident of young students passing away suddenly and should to make sure such incidents do not occur in future, proper steps and measures should be taken to ensure the health and safety of students. Mental health facilities need to play their part and make sure students are not under any sort of unexpected stress that can have effects on their health.