Hadiqa demands an ‘end to needless hate’

Singer Hadiqa Kiani on Friday took to Twitter to defend the Pakistan Super League anthem which some people had been criticizing since its release. Praising the singers, anthem, artists and the music video, Hadiqa asked, “Why are people spreading so much negativity over the PSL 6 Anthem?” Demanding what she said an end to the needless hate, she wrote “We need to grow to appreciate hard work. She added, “Not liking a song and hating a song are two different things** everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it seems like there is a campaign against the song. Like it has violated humanity or something, very odd reaction”.













