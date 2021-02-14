Aleem lauds decision to increase wheat price to Rs 1,800/40 kg

Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the decision to increase price of wheat in Punjab from Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,800 per 40 kilograms will be a welcome step for the farmers.

In a statement on Saturday, Aleem Khan said that full credit for this initiative goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who gave final approval for the increase in wheat price in Punjab. He added that the vision of the Prime Minister is to give maximum compensation to the farmers for wheat so that they could prosper and get full reward for their hard work.

He said that in order to increase the price of wheat in Punjab, detailed consultations were held with the stakeholders as per the instructions of the Prime Minister and keeping in view all the aspects, wheat price is being increased by Rs150 per 40 kilograms so that the farmers can get maximum benefit in the coming crop.

He said that the Food Department is formulating a cohesive policy for the next year in collaboration with flour mills and it would be ensured that wheat and flour be available in the market in large quantities. Khan said that the initiative of importing wheat on the direction of the Prime Minister this year also proved to be very fruitful which helped in stabilising the prices of flour in the market and 20-kg bag of flour was provided across Punjab at fixed rates.Aleem Khan said that the best policy for prosperous farmers and consumers is the first priority of the present government for which the food department and concerned officials are working on a solid strategy and in this regard steps would remain in place for the relief of the common man.