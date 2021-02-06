Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana given 12-month doping ban

LONDON: Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been banned from football for 12 months by UEFA after he tested positive for a banned substance. Onana, 24, tested positive for the banned substance Furosemide, a diuretic, on October 30, according to Ajax. His 12-month suspension is effective from today and applies to club and international football. Onana and Ajax have said they will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Onana, 24, has been Ajax’s first-choice goalkeeper since the 2016-17 season. He moved to Ajax from Barcelona’s academy in 2015.He is also a regular for the Cameroon national team and has won 18 caps. His suspension means he will miss the 2021 African Cup of Nations, which are scheduled to start in January 2022. He is widely considered one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and has been frequently linked to a number of other European clubs, including Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. Ajax says that Onana accidentally took a drug prescribed to his wife when he woke up on the morning of October 30 feeling unwell. He subsequently failed an out of competition drugs test. Onana and Ajax have said they will appeal the suspension to CAS.













