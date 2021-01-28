Still a long way to achieve ultimate goal of ‘Digital Pakistan’: minister

Pakistan is determined to be an example of progress amidst the challenge of Covid-19. In its position as an emerging economy adopting digitalization, Pakistan has unique potential for growth in technology and the Ministry of IT and Telecom is working tirelessly to make the digital leap. This was stated by Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque while addressing an event here on Thursday as chief guest.

The Tech Trends 2021 were revealed and discussed during the interactive session. The occasion was graced by Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. The event was also attended by government officials, ecosystem players, members of the media and Telenor Pakistan management.

Speaking on the Occasion Chief Guest, Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunications, Syed Amin Ul Haque further said, “The Ministry always strives to introduce the latest technology in the country, but a lot more work is needed to be done in order to truly achieve the goal of a ‘Digital Pakistan. The digital ecosystem in Pakistan is at its most promising stage compared to most of the world, and foreign investors are realizing this now more than ever before”.

“I appreciate Telenor Pakistan’s hard work in reshaping the country’s digital landscape with its myriad of initiatives in the tech ecosystem and thank them for being a fundamental part of Pakistan’s long-term technological development goals”, he added.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that, it’s a pleasure to see the Government’s goals of a ‘Digital Pakistan’ coming to life, and it’s the Ministry’s resolve to develop the digital and physical environment to meet the ever-changing technological needs of the future. Strengthening this resolve, we have recently achieved another milestone with the approval the “Right of Way” (ROW) Policy for the telecom sector to help them enhance the services provided to the citizens of Pakistan.

“The new policy is a significant step in the right direction, removing hurdles faced by telecom and internet service providers in the installation and maintenance of their equipment and expansion of network across the country”, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque added.

Speaking virtually at the session, Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research said, “The pandemic has triggered us and nearly every industry around the globe to adapt at a rate once thought impossible. The past year has proved that digitalisation will be key to tackling major societal issues and to facilitate new ways of working and living in 2021.”

According to the 2021 Tech Trends, companies will ensure the necessary competence for the future way of work, managers will increase the upskilling of employees in cyber security, digital hygiene, and the use of digital tools and technologies. In 2021, Telenor Research expects to see an escalating number of new and creative methods of remote, digital learning to emerge from the rapidly advancing virtual learning sphere. However, there is an urgent need to properly address the educational gap in the coming years, with the education sector and ICT actors joining forces to promote and support digital literacy for all.

Loan Agreement

Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division on Thursday signed a loan agreement of US$ 49.045 Million for Section-I of Chakdara – Timargarah Road (N-45) with the EXIM Bank of Korea under the Economic Cooperation Development Fund (EDCF). From Korean-side, Shin Deong-yong, Senior Executive Director of EXIM Bank, signed the said agreement.

Under this financing agreement, National Highway Authority (NHA) will improve and widen 38.85 KM of Chakdara – Timargara Section-I (N-45). The total cost of the project is US$ 60.740 million out of which Korean EXIM Bank has committed to provide US$ 49.045 Million as soft loan while the Government of Pakistan will provide US$ 11.695 Million. The National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Communications is the Executing Agency for the subject Project.

The project aims to improve the connectivity by widening and rehabilitating the existing road and enhance the effective use of National Highway (N – 45). It will also help to promote trade with neighbouring Central Asian Countries by improving major arterial roads and bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.