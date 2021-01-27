SHC seeks written statement from federation in islands case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned the additional attorney general to appear before the court with a written statement in next hearing of a petition challenging the presidential ordinance on islands. Petitioner Shahab Osto has challenged the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 in the high court. Earlier, Assistant Attorney General informed the bench that the ordinance has already lapsed by January 03, which was promulgated by the federal government on September 22. For the time being the matter has come to an end, it could be considered again if a new ordinance come into force, the court said. “The ordinance has expired but the government has signed various agreements in this respect,” petitioner Shahab Osto said. “The federal government has signed an agreement with the Netherlands for a desalination plant for Bundal Island,” he said. The bench summoned the Additional Attorney General to appear before the court in the next hearing on February 17 with a written statement over the matter. The ordinance was challenged by Shahab Osto stating that federal territory in the sea starts after 12 nautical miles and Bundal and Buddo islands are the properties of the province as they fall under the limit of 12 nautical miles. On August 30 last year, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority for “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”













