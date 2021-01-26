WFP & TF launch cash distribution program for Covid-19 affected areas in Balochistan

In this difficult and challenging time of Covid 19, World Food Program (WFP) has launched a massive package to provide relief to 4’741 affected families of District Lasbela, Balochistan.

Through “unconditional relief assistance” for this initiative WFP has partnered with TARAQEE Foundation which is actively helping marginalized segments in Balochistan region.

Daily Times witnessed the cash distribution at DC office Uthal, when a delegation of media persons from Karachi visited to learn the details of Taraqee Foundation initiative of cash distribution among the daily wagers and food insecure people of 6 union councils of Lasbela Balochistan.

While briefing Mr. Amjad Rasheed, CEO Taraqee Foundation told that in collaboration with Government of Pakistan, TF has been providing relief to under privileged segments of society country wide adding that a total sum of 22 crores rupees is being disbursed among 4,741 families through monthly installment of 7500 Rupees per household through World Food Program. TF also play an active role to reach out affected people in disasters and natural calamities. The major population lives below the poverty line. Therefore, TF aims to provide economic support to most vulnerable and poor households and to revive or maintain some level of economic activity, developing resilience and also to combat the COVID pandemic in an effective manner.

To a question CEO TARAQEE Foundation explained that WFP is striving in pandemic COVID to provide relief to the extremely vulnerable people (daily wagers/jobless) in areas identified as hotspots through VAM assessments. After assessment and thorough verifications names of deserving candidates are included in lists. Whereby the cash is being distributed through proper banking mechanism and biometric system verification. The entire process is implemented in close coordination and consultation with Provincial District Disaster Management Authorities.

Khan Mohammad who was sitting in queue told Daily Times that “I was working as daily wage worker but due to COVID19 there was no work in my vicinity, had a very hard time of my life but thanks to these people who came in our area and took my CNIC after a month I got a phone call to come DC office and I got Rs7500 last month and today I am also here”, he concluded. Daily Times interviewed many of the people who had received the first installment and they came second time to collect their relief amount.

World Food Program’s representative Sami Atta told that WFP is supporting the Balochistan government for providing relief to poor people through cash distribution and distribution of ration too adding that WFP aims to contribute towards stabilization of the food security situation among the vulnerable community.

According to World Food Program (WFP) 2020 reports over three million people in the country are facing severe food insecurity, mainly in the drought-affected districts of Balochistan and Sindh. Over half a million people in these provinces are described as in emergency conditions.