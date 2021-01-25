Pakistan rich in tourism potential with scenic beauty: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan has immense tourism potential with snow-capped high peaks and other sightseeing attractions, including places of historical importance.

The President said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Winter Sports Festival at Naltar area of Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

The President said that Gilgit-Baltistan is enriched with scenic beauty and around two million local and international tourists visited the area last year as a result of restoration of peace in the region. He said that steps are being taken to start international flights from Gilgit Airport, improving road infrastructure and upgrading telecommunication and internet facilities in the area.

He said better facilities to tourists mean more development and progress in the area. Dr Arif Alvi also commended Pakistan Army for eliminating terrorism from the country with the cooperation of the people, which is contributing in opening up tourism avenues in the area.

He also appreciated Pakistan Air Force’s efforts for promoting skiing in Naltar since the 1950s, which are now yielding good results. The President, on the occasion, distributed medals and trophies among the winners.

It may be added that the Winter Sports Festival was jointly organised by the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force.