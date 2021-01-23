UAE embassy inoculates workers against coronavirus

The UAE Embassy in Pakistan said on Friday that it has inoculated its employees at the embassy and its representative offices against Covid-19.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the two-day vaccination programme was organised from January 19-20, after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan authorised the Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan.

UAE Ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, on the occasion, said that the programme is based on the embassy’s commitment toward social responsibility and to effectively contribute in efforts aimed at the safety of the society and preserving the health of its communities.

Moreover, over two million people in UAE have already received the Sinopharm vaccine for free.