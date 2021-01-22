Australia’s tour of South Africa to go ahead

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa is confident Australia’s visit for three Tests will go ahead, with details set to “be finalised and announced in a week or so”, according to acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki. The full series will be played on the Highveld, with matches divided between SuperSport Park and the Wanderers, and the Irene Country Club will be used as the teams’ biosecure base, as was the case for the Sri Lanka series over the festive period. While dates are yet to be confirmed, former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris, speaking on SEN radio last week, suggested that the Australian team will depart their shores on February 24, with the Tests to start in early March. All these arrangements are conditional on the ever-changing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Australia’s tour at this stage is going ahead. I had a chat with the chair of Cricket Australia about a week ago and we agreed that the tour is going to go ahead,” Judge Zak Yacoob, chairperson of CSA’s interim board, said. “We agreed that we are going to ensure that our facilities are as good as possible, as good as necessary. We also agreed we learn every day but that is not on the basis that we did anything wrong when England was here because you know that none of the English were affected. That’s the bottom line. They all flew back and that was fine. But the learning in relation to this virus changes all the time and as it changes things must change.”













