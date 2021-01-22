Youth will reap rewards of hard work: UMT president

UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad addressed the students while saying that Pakistan is among the fifth largest young countries located on the world map comprising 63 percent youth aged between 15 and 33.

“Youth empowerment and engagement at different levels will put the country on the lines of a hundred percent literacy rate, economic sustainability, social harmony and political stability,” he added.

Ibrahim Murad said that hard work always pays back in the form of success so “youth will reap rewards of hard work”. Furthermore he shared that our young generation has full potential to shape a country’s future therefore they must work hard as they are the engines of development.

President UMT also shared that in this competitive world, the road to success can only be achieved through hard work and reaping the benefits of hard work is always certain. Youth’s engagement and hard work in positive & productive ways will not only help them achieve their goals but also put the country in the right direction, he added.