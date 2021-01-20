Journalists withdraw plea to lift PEMRA ban on Nawaz speeches

Journalists, anchorpersons and media analysts have withdrawn their petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to remove the ban on the broadcasting of speeches of proclaimed offenders, including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Renowned journalists, anchorpersons and media analysts had moved to the IHC in November last year to challenge the PEMRA decision to impose a ban on the broadcast of speeches and interviews by proclaimed offenders and absconders.

In the latest development, the petitioners withdrew the petition.

Lawyer for the petitioners Salman Akram Raja told IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah that they did not want to create an impression of acting as an agent of any individual. Raja said that another petition will be filed in the court on new grounds.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the move created a wrong impression as the names of prominent personalities appeared in the petition.

After the withdrawal of the petition, the high court dismissed the plea.

On October 1 last year, PEMRA had barred television channels from airing the speeches of absconding accused and proclaimed offenders.