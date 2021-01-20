Pakistan lose thriller against South Africa after astonishing fight back

ISLAMABAD: South Africa women beat Pakistan women by three runs to go 1-0 up in the first of the three one-day internationals at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Wednesday. This was Pakistan women’s national team first appearance in the international cricket after a gap of 10 months.Chasing 201 to win, the tourists managed to score 197 for eight in 50 overs. Nida Dar top-scored with an unbeaten 59 0ff 93 balls, hitting three fours.OmaimaSohail (37 off 67 balls, five fours) was other notable run-getter.Pakistan were reduced to 137 for eight in 40.4 overs before Nida was joined by Diana Baig. The pair contributed a record breaking unbeaten 60 runs for the ninth-wicket as the tourists fought back bravely before losing the match on the final ball, falling a mere three runs short of the target.Right-handed Diana coming to bat at number 10 returned undefeated on 35 off 34 balls, which included three fours.For the hosts, Shabnim Ismail picked three wickets for 42.

Earlier, Javeria’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss yielded desired results as pacer Diana Baig struck on the fourth ball of the match to send Lizelle Lee (0) back to the pavilion and rattled South Africa captain SuneLuus’ stumps in the fifth over.With the hosts reduced to 24 for two, a 60-run partnership between Laura Wolvaardt (40 off 62, three fours) and Lara Goodall (27 off 54, one four) provided stability to South Africa’s innings.The two batters were dismissed in quick succession as left-arm orthodox NashraSandhu bowled Goodall in the 22nd over and two overs later Wolvaardt was run out courtesy Diana’s direct hit.Mignon du Preez (29 off 61, one four) and MarizanneKapp (47 off 59, six fours) stitched a fighting 64-run stand for the fifth wicket before Nashra, who finished with two for 23 from her 10 overs, struck again and had du Preez stumped.Kapp became all-rounder Nida Dar’s first of the two scalps with 6.1 overs remaining in the innings. Her 47 turned out to be the highest score of the innings.

Diana was back in action and struck again to dismiss Nadine de Klerk (0) as she executed an acrobatic caught and bowled. In the next over, the 46th of the innings, Nida accounted for wicketkeeper-batter Trisha Chetty.Shabnim Ismail scored a run-a-ball 20, at the back of three fours, towards the end of the innings before she was bowled by Fatima Sana.Diana was Pakistan’s pick of the bowlers with three for 46 in 10 overs, which also included a maiden.Nida took two wickets for 35 in 10.The second ODI will be played on 23 January at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

South Africa beat Pakistan by three runs

South Africa 200-9, 50 overs (MarizanneKapp 47, Laura Wolvaardt 40, Mignon du Preez 29, Lara Goodall 27, Shabnim Ismail 20; Diana Baig 3-46, NashraSandhu 2-23, Nida Dar 2-35) VS Pakistan 197-8, 50 overs (Nida Dar 59 not out, OmaimaSohail 37, Diana Baig 35 not out, AliyaRiaz 28; Shabnim Ismail 3-42)

Player-of-the-Match: Shabnim Ismail.