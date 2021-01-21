Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 21st January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 21 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 112100 Rs. 102758 Rs. 98088 Rs. 84075 per 10 Gram Rs. 96100 Rs. 88091 Rs. 84088 Rs. 72075 per Gram Gold Rs. 9610 Rs. 8809 Rs. 8409 Rs. 7208

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

