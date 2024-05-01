Aamir to star in film with Shahrukh and Salman?

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has revealed that he has held talks with Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan for co-starring in a movie.

The actor disclosed the potential discussions during his appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, an Indian media outlet reported.

In a previously unreleased clip, Aamir Khan said, “Our thinking matches,” when a member of the audience inquired him about potential collaboration with the other two Khans. Speaking to Kapil Sharma during the show, he said that he had held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan where they discussed the potential joint project.

“I told them, ‘We have been working in the same industry for so many years and at this juncture of our career, if we didn’t do a film together, it would be unfair to the audience. We must do at least one film together,'” Khan said. According to him, all three actors were looking for “a compelling story and script” for their likely collaboration. Last month, the three Khans of Bollywood delighted their fans by performing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

At the pre-wedding festivities, the trio delivered an energetic on-stage performance. The videos were widely shared on social media.

In an Instagram live session, Aamir Khan expressed similar views when asked if the three Khans would ever star in a film together.

The actor said, “I also think that the three of us should work on a film together. And when we were together – me, Salman and Shah Rukh – we talked about this during our careers, the three of us should try to work in a film together. For us and also for our audience.”

The 3 Idiots actor said that the three of them were very keen to work with each other.

“It’s been quite a while now. We should definitely do it. This is the right time,” he added.