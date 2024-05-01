Mathira says she reduced weight through exercise, not injections

Mathira Khan, a household name in showbiz, in a recent interview has said she has reduced her weight from 92-kg to 72-kg with workout instead of being injected.

Giving tips to young people, the versatile artist and singer said she reduced her 20-kg weight, adding discipline in lifestyle is the easiest way to keep body healthy and smart.

In the same interview, the actor explained why she did not go behind Salman Khan to have a snap with him at an airport.

The actor said at that time she was with her friends and she deemed that it would be inappropriate to go for a picture with Salman Khan, leaving her friends behind.

Mathira said she loves herself. She said she looks beautiful whether her weight is on the higher side or lower side.

She said that she lost 20kg weight, bringing it down from 92kg to 72kg. She said that she wants to share this with young boys and girl that they can lose weight with a little organisation in their lives.

She said that she is mother of three sons and she got some surgeries done to lose weight.

However, she said she was still convinced that anyone could lose weight through workout. She said that injections are not a must to lose weight.

Mathira said that she does not run after celebrities at airports because she believes that it’s her personal time. She said she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and during her stay in Mumbai she had told her friends just to give her a call whenever they see Salman Khan and she will reach there without caring which time of the day/night it is. She said that she once saw Salman Khan herself, but she did not run to take a picture with him. She said that she did not do this despite her friends asking her to do so. She said the thought it would look weird to go to Salman Khan and ask him for a picture because he was with his friends.