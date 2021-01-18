Priyanka Chopra lauds India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, expresses gratitude to frontline workers

As India launched the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (January 16), actress Priyanka Chopra lauded the initiative and expressed gratitude for the frontline heroes.

Priyanka retweeted UNICEF India’s tweet which read, “A big moment for India as it starts the #LargestVaccineDrive today! Health workers are the first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine across India. #TogetherAgainstCOVID19.”

Responding to UNICEF’s tweet, the ‘Barfi!’ actress wrote, “Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others.”

In the first phase of the immunization drive, around 1,91,181 healthcare and frontline workers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from them, 3,429 people from defence institutions of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy were also administered the first jab. The vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. While her memoir ‘Unfinished’ will be released on February 9, 2021.