Effective steps taken for welfare of less-privileged segments: Buzdar

Provincial Minister Bait ul Mal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Friday. Matters of mutual interest and the initiatives taken for the welfare of less privileged segments of the society were discussed during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that welfare of destitute and disenfranchised strata is the responsibility of the government and effective measures have been taken for bringing the less privileged segment of the society in the mainstream. Scope of the shelter home and almonries are being further expanded. Destitute and indigents were intentionally kept away from the benefits of development and progress during the previous regimes.

He said that no former government had paid attention on the welfare of the less privileged segment of the society and their demand and requirements were badly ignored. The incumbent government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan has supported the weak segment of the society. Time has come to award equal right to the deprived segment of the society besides fulfilling their genuine demands.

He said that free medical treatment is being provided to the acid victims by the government first time in the history of the country. Interest-free loans have been arranged for their self-employment and skill development. The present government came into power for serving the people. New projects of public welfare will be launched. He said that we are public servant instead of rulers. Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari briefed the CM about the ongoing public welfare projects. He said that all out measures have been taken for the rehabilitation of the common man.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken personal interest and resolved the issue of plots transfer in Multan Journalists Colony. The journalists’ community of Multan has thanked the chief minister for solving this matter. President Multan Press Club Shakil Anjum said that the CM has fulfilled the responsibility of representing Southern Punjab. Usman Buzdar has always taken keen interest in solving the problems of journalist community, he added. Usman Buzdar by resolving the transfer problem of plots has won their hearts. Multan is the second home of Usman Buzdar and the journalists from the city of saints are like his family members. He further maintained that Usman Buzdar has a desire to promote journalism in Southern Punjab. Establishing a separate province and its the secretariat will not only result in the development and progress of the region but also emerge Multan as a centre of the media industry.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the torture of labourers by the staff of orange line metro train and directed to hold an investigation and legal action against the accused. Meanwhile, the police have arrested five persons involved in this incident.

Separately, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM is facing a bleak future as the threat of resignations has ended in a fiasco and Islamabad sit-in would also be a political mirage for them. In a statement, SACM said the PDM leadership is unconcerned towards health safety of the people adding that the anarchistic political designs of the princess have been dampened. Meantime, the two bondmaids are deputed to wail every day. Along-side, the prince and the princess have again betrayed the Maulana, she said. Maulana will get nothing from the PDM except political frustration as the rejected elements are deceiving each other, she added.

The SACM asserted that the negative politics of PDM is buried and those giving dates have to eat humble pie. The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure, she continued. Firdous Awan reiterated that the stinking narrative of the PDM has met a natural death while the callous cabal, which played havoc with the lives of the people during corona pandemic, is left high and dry. Due to the negative behaviour of this cabal, corona pandemic was intensified as the total number of patients has reached to 147953 in the province. A total of 2669951 tests have been conducted, she added. Similarly, 661 new cases were reported; 22 patients had died and 14710 corona tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours, concluded the SACM.