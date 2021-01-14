FEDERAL MINISTER FOR MARITIME AFFAIRS VISITS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MARITIME AFFAIRS

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi visited National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Bahria University Islamabad. Upon arrival, he was received by DG NIMA, Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, also graced the occasion.

The Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs was given comprehensive briefing on roles and future prospects of NIMA in enhancing maritime awareness and its cooperation with Ministry of Maritime Affairs on maritime matters. During the session, the Minister lauded the efforts of National Institute of Maritime Affairs in promoting maritime culture in support of blue economy and maritime sector of Pakistan. He underlined the significance of maritime sector towards National prosperity and proposed measures to mitigate sea blindness in the country. He also assured his full support for this national cause.

Chief of the Naval Staff, who is also the Chief Technical Adviser to the Government on all matters connected with maritime affairs, also acknowledged the efforts of NIMA and emphasized on synergized efforts for the betterment of maritime sector of Pakistan.

National Institute of Maritime Affairs is a maritime think tank established in 2006 under the aegis of Bahria University. It is envisioned to be a focal point for multi-disciplinary maritime research and a national resource for policy advice on maritime affairs.